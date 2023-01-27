Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): A 36-year-old tribal woman and four others were arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband over his alleged extramarital affair in Maharashtra's Palghar, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Tokre. He was killed while he was asleep.

According to the police, the man was found dead in his home at Kondle-Bandanpada village of Wada taluka around 10 pm on January 20.

The police registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. An autopsy showed that he had been strangulated and had internal head injuries.

He was attacked on his head with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police took the dead body into their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

According to the police, the victim was in a relationship with another woman which angered his wife. She then took the help of four men to kill him, stated the official. (ANI)

