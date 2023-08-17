Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman was arrested for alleged involvement in theft of jewellery from a house in Virar in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The theft of jewellery and cash cumulatively worth Rs 10 lakh had occurred on August 12 under Arnala Sagri police station limits, Crime Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh told PTI.

"We arrested Minta Rajbhar from Dombivali and recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 9.84 lakh. She was given these stolen items by a history sheeter who had carried out the theft. Efforts are on to arrest this history sheeter," he said.

