Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 15 lakh-mark with 12,134 new cases, a health department official said.

The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said.

The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, he said.

A total of 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,29,339. The state now has 2,36,491 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,289 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,25,073, while its death toll increased to 9,343. Of them, 47 died on Friday.

Pune city added 713 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,63,617, while 17 deaths took toll to 3,702.

The state has so far conducted 74,87,383 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 15,06,018, new cases: 12,134, death toll: 39,732 discharged: 12,29,339 active cases: 2,36,491, people tested so far: 74,87,383.

