Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday climbed to 17,68,695 with the addition of 5,640 cases, a state health department official said.

The state reported 155 deaths during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 46,511, he said.

A total of 6,945 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the tally of recovered patients to 16,42,916. With this, the number of active patients in the state reached 78,272.

Mumbai city reported 1,031 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall tally to 2,73,486, while its death toll rose to 10,639 with 12 fatalities during the day.

The state has so far conducted 1,00,35,665 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 17,68,695; new cases: 5,640; death toll: 46,511; discharged: 16,42,916; active cases: 78,272; people tested so far: 1,00,35,665.

