Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh University professor Mahavir Singh, a renowned scientist in Nano Technology, was on Monday appointed the varsity's vice chancellor.

The notification in this regard was issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is also the chancellor of the university.

Singh of the Physics department in the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has been appointed as the vice chancellor for a term of three years with effect from the day he assumes the charge.

With this appointment, the Himachal Pradesh University on Monday got a regular vice chancellor after three years.

Singh has been distinguished as one of the top two per cent of scientists globally in the 2024 Stanford University rankings, specifically in the field of Applied Physics (Material Science).

Hailing from Kumarsain in Shimla district, he topped in graduation (B.Sc) and did his PhD from IIT Delhi.

Singh has made important discoveries of innovative applications of magnetic nanotechnology in the field of green energy, especially for electric vehicles, and in communication, focusing on gigahertz (GHz) frequency range and antenna miniaturization.

Satya Prakash Bansal, the vice chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), was earlier given the additional charge of this varsity.

Earlier in March, Bansal had expressed his desire to step down as the vice chancellor.

"I have some personal reasons and I am also feeling overburdened as I also have to look after the responsibilities of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh. Therefore, I would like to request the governor to relieve me from the additional charge of the VC of HPU," he told a press conference.

