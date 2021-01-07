Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Bhairav Singh, the main accused in the attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade on January 4, surrendered before the court on Thursday, police said.

The police will take him on remand for interrogation and investigation.

72 persons are named in the FIR and 33 have been arrested so far, according to Surendra Kumar Jha, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi.

The incident took place when a police vehicle of Soren's carcade was trying to clear the road for his movement towards his residence from the state secretariat on January 4.

The mob allegedly stopped the carcade over the beheading of a girl in Ranchi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)