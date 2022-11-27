Lucknow, Nov 27 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Sunday alleged that the Mainpuri district administration was pressuring village and block heads to vote for the BJP in the December 5 Mainpuri bypoll.

A delegation of the party met Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla and demanded the removal of District Magistrate Avinash Kumar Rai and and Senior Senior Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh for allegedly misusing their administrative powers.

In a memorandum, the SP leaders claimed that the officials were putting pressure on village heads, block heads, district panchyat members and others to vote for the BJP in the Mainpuri bypoll.

They said free and fair election was not possible till these officials remained on their post.

The SP delegation was led by former Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, SP state president Naresh Uttam and Rajendra Chowdhury among others.

