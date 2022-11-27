The mangled remains of bicycle after the accident. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, November 27: A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday. Delhi Shocker: Police Head Constable, His Friend Molest 22-Year-Old Woman in Mahendra Park Area.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when the BMW car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death. Gujarat Shocker: Bodies of Two Children Recovered From Well in Jamnagar, Probe Underway.

The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the case.

