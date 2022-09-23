Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Friday asked the government to make arrangements for maintaining the records of the farmers occupying land in the areas meant for colonies.

During the Question Hour in the House, Colonisation Department Minister Shale Mohammed assured that efforts would be made to maintain the records of the farmers who have occupied the land of the colonised area for years and are doing agricultural work.

The Speaker directed the Colonisation Minister to maintain the records of the farmers who have been occupying the land for years and doing farming work in the colonised areas, so that the farmers can take advantage of the government schemes.

He directed that necessary action should be ensured in this regard by holding a meeting with the departmental officers and district administration.

