Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Friday said that the two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan were planning to inflict heavy damage.

Singh also added that the "intervention of intelligence agencies and security forces" helped avert major damage.

Speaking to ANI, the ADGP said, "With the kind of vest (IED vest) they were wearing it is clear that they had come here to inflict heavy damage and their designs were quite nefarious but with the timely intervention of intelligence agencies and the security forces, this major disaster has been averted."

Briefing ANI about the incident, he said that an area in Sunjwan was cordoned based on inputs received by intelligence agencies in the wee hours of Friday.

"We maintained the cordon throughout the night. At around 4 am, terrorists tried to sneak out and attacked police personnel in which five personnel got injured," Singh said.

Further, he added that the security forces had managed to keep the terrorists in the cordoned area, after which a search operation was launched and both the terrorists were killed.

"We have recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition and an IED vest. We've now cleared the site and operation is now formally over," ADGP said.

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces during an encounter that took place in the wee hours on Friday in Jammu's Sunjwan area.

Two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones and some documents were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said that the killed terrorists could be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory.

According to the police, the terrorists killed were planning a suicide attack in any area with heavily deployed security.

PM Modi's visit to Jammu's Samba is scheduled on Sunday (April 24), on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, to address the panchayats of the country from Palli, Jammu and Kashmir.

He also stated, "The sudden launch of terrorists in the area and their immediate action for the task assigned makes it appear like a fresh infiltration, as no terrorism background was found." (ANI)

