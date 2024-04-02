Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): Major General A Sridhar has taken over command of the prestigious Hells Angels Sub Area under South Western Command from Major General Hari B Pillai at Bathinda Military Station, informed an official press release.

He has assumed as 55th General Officer Commanding of the Hells' Angels.

The General Officer was commissioned into the Corps of Artillery on December 14, 1991.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, Indian Military Academy, Deharadun, School of Artillery, Devlali, Defence Service Staff College, Wellington & National Defence College, New Delhi.

The General Officer has vast and varied operational experience of Serving along all the borders of India, which also includes command of a Battalion in a high altitude area and command of a brigade in the Northern Theatre, the release stated.

He has contributed immensely in all spheres of "Matters Military", and for his devotion and dedication to duty and organization was conferred with Sena Medal (Distinguished).

After taking over the command of the prestigious Hells' Angels Sub Area, the General Officer Commanding conveyed his best wishes to all ranks and families of Hells' Angels Sub Area and Bathinda Military Station.

The General Officer Commanding further urged all ranks to continue to maintain the high standards of professional, operational and administrative excellence and uphold the core values of the Indian Army at all times, the release added. (ANI)

