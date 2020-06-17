India News | Make People Aware of High Number of Recovered COVID-19 Patients to Battle Fear, Stigma: PM Modi Tells CMs

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined the emotional aspect of the battle against coronavirus, including battling the fear of being afflicted and the stigma attached, by making people aware of the high number of those who have defeated the virus and recovered.

The Prime Minister, who held the second part of two-day interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the situation post Unlock 1.0 and plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the number of patients who are recovering is rising through timely tracing, treatment and reporting.

He stressed the importance of testing to quickly trace, track and isolate those affected.

The existing testing capacity needs to be utilized fully, and along with constant efforts for expansion, he said.

He also underlined the emotional aspect of the battle against the virus.

"We also need to make efforts to get our citizens out of stigma due to fear of getting infected. We have to convince our people that the number of people who defeated coronavirus is very high and the numbers are increasing. Therefore, if someone got infected with coronavirus, don't panic," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of correct information in dealing with the epidemic, the Prime Minister said the helplines should be helpful, not helpless.

"We should form a team of senior doctors to guide patients via telemedicine and to provide them with the right information. Apart from this, we also have to raise an army of young volunteers who can run the helpline effectively for the public," he said.

Modi told the chief ministers to increase the reach of Aarogya Setu app.

"In states where Arogya Setu App has been downloaded more, there have been very positive results. We have to constantly try to increase the reach of the Aarogya Setu App and ensure more and more people download this app," he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is important to deal with health-related problems during monsoon otherwise they can become a big challenge.

He said that ensuring necessary facilities for corona warriors, including doctors and other health workers, should be a priority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

