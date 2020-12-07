New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): On day 12 of the farmer protests at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), a make-shift medical camp continued to operate there on Monday.

Speaking to Dr Gurpreet Singh, who is a general practitioner at a hospital in Amritsar, said, "We have attended to 400 farmers with ailments. They have been provided with treatment."

Also Read | Subramanian Swamy Calls Petrol Price at Rs 90 ‘Monumental Exploitation’ by Government, Says ‘Maximum Rate Should be Rs 40 Per Litre’.

"Many members of several Kisan Unions and protestors have complained of cold and fever."

He reiterated that to serve these patients, they have come from Amritsar.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Delhi Police Warn of Strict Action Against Those Disrupting Normal Movement.

"We have carried many medicines for various ailments. We have checked the blood pressure, sugar, fever, diabetes of various patients. As per our knowledge, no COVID-19 case has visited us. We will continue to help the protestors," he added.

On December 7, Opposition parties except the Trinamool Congress lent their support to Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers' unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)