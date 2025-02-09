Kochi, Feb 9 (PTI) Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away at the age of 57 here on Sunday.

He is survived by his wife Dhanya and daughters Gayatri and Gowri.

Also Read | Manipur CM Resignation: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Orders Upcoming Assembly Session 'Null and Void' Hours After N Biren Singh Quits.

Known for his roles in 'Oru Indian Pranayakatha', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Bangalore Days', and several television serials, he made a significant mark in the industry, according to sources.

He was the grandson of renowned Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and Mohiniyattam exponent Kalamandalam Kalyanikutti Amma.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

He was the son of the late C K Vijayan and Mohiniyattam guru Kala Vijayan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)