Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Malaysia is aiming to receive five to six lakh tourists from India in 2023 and targeting over 1.5 crore foreign tourist arrivals this year, a senior official of the Southeast Asian country's tourism body said here on Friday.

India has been one of the top source markets for Malaysia and has contributed around 7.35 lakh tourist arrivals in 2019, they said.

"We expect five to six lakh Indian tourists coming to Malaysia in 2023. I believe in 2024 we can achieve the 2019 level (tourist arrivals)," Mohammad Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Senior Deputy Director of International Promotion (Asia & Africa), Tourism Malaysia, told reporters here.

Tourism Malaysia organised its roadshow in Hyderabad, alongside with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA).

"The pandemic has been tremendously challenging for us, but ever since the reopening of our international border in April 2022, I am glad to let you know that we have welcomed more than 7 million international tourist arrivals in 2022. Hence, we are optimistic about achieving higher numbers in 2023 where we target to welcome 15.6 million international tourist arrivals," said Dato' Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, according to a release.

"Tourism Malaysia is ramping up its marketing efforts globally, including raising Malaysia's profile in the India market. We do hope this market will continue to play the important role in getting this number," he added.

