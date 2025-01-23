Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): An application was filed before the special NIA court by the lawyers of former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, accused in the Malegaon 2008 blasts case, requesting a delay in her court appearance due to a sudden adverse medical condition.

The court had earlier issued a bailable warrant against her for non-appearance. However, in light of her medical condition, the court decided to keep the warrant in abeyance. Thakur has been given time to appear before the court on or before January 30.

Her lawyers informed the court that Thakur's health condition prevented her from attending the hearing, and the court accepted this as the reason for her absence.

Previously, in November, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court issued a bailable warrant against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Thakur, an accused in the case, failed to appear for court proceedings, prompting the court to demand her presence.

The warrant was "returnable" by November 13, meaning Thakur was required to appear before the court by that date to have the warrant cancelled. Her continued absence could further complicate the legal proceedings and delay the trial.

In earlier court sessions, Thakur's lawyer had applied for an exemption from her appearance, citing medical reasons, specifically her struggle with cervical spondylitis and migraines. The court had granted exemptions based on her medical reports, though it raised concerns that her absences were "hampering" proceedings and "delaying" the trial's progress.

Meanwhile, in August, the Supreme Court declined the plea filed by Sameer Kulkarni,one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, challenging the sanction for his prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Kulkarni, along with six others, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, is facing trial for the Malegaon blast.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon city, Nashik. The case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra ATS before being transferred to the NIA in 2011. (ANI)

