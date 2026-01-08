Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): In a largely one-sided Ashes series 2025/26, which leaned in Australia's favour as many expected, it was the catching efficiency of both sides that proved to be the point of difference, with the hosts, Aussies, turning out to be a better fielding unit throughout the series.

While Australia was not at their absolute best with the bat, they did make up for it with the ball, courtesy of an all-time great series from left-armer pacer Mitchell Starc and some outstanding fielding, with plenty of standouts coming from Steve Smith (14 catches) and Marnus Labuschagne (10 catches) at slips.

Australia's fielding efficiency throughout the series was 85.3 per cent, having dropped just 12 catches. It was much better than England, which dropped 18 catches and had an efficiency of 75.3 per cent. While Harry Brook (11) topped the fielding charts for England, he was also guilty of dropping some easy catches, which cost England the Ashes urn.

With their excellent fielding and catching, Australia have proven an ages-old saying in cricket that "catches win matches" while for England, the Ashes urn slipped away from their hands every time they were butter-fingered while catching.

During the post-match presser, Aussie captain Steve Smith highlighted his side's "incredible fielding" and how proud they could be of their fielding, known for stunning dives, sound reflexes and supreme ability to run a large amount of the outfield within a short span of time.

"I think our fielding was incredible as well. As an Australian team, you pride yourself on your fielding. It is a huge attitude thing. I thought the way we caught throughout the summer was better than England. That was a huge difference in the end result as well," said Smith during the presser.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first, putting 384 runs on the board with fantastic knocks from Joe Root (160) and Harry Brook. However, English bowlers let the momentum go to waste as Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (138) cracked bumper tons while Beau Webster also chipped in 71 useful runs to take them to 567 runs, giving them a 183-run lead. Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse took three wickets each for England.

In the second innings, England was kept alive courtesy a masterclass century from all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who hit his first Test match ton, a 265-ball 142. England was skittled out for 342 runs, with Mitchell Starc and Webster getting three wickets and Scott Boland getting two. England set Australia 160 runs to win, having gained a 159-run lead.

While bowling, England did put up a fight, reducing Australia to 121/5, but the target was not enough as Alex Carey (16*) and Cameron Green (22*) took Australia home. (ANI)

