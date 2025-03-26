Chandigarh, Mar 26 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday proposed to construct a 'Unity Mall' in Amritsar, which will feature stalls representing all states and union territories.

Presenting the state budget for 2025-26 in the Vidhan Sabha here, Cheema said, "To further promote national integration and showcase Punjab's industrial and cultural diversity, the state proposes to construct a Unity Mall in Amritsar."

Also Read | Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed for Normal Transaction on March 29, 30 and 31? Transactions You Can Do This Saturday, Sunday and Coming Monday.

"This Mall will feature stalls representing all states/UTs and Punjab's 23 districts, offering a platform for artisans and entrepreneurs to display and market their products," he said.

An allocation of Rs 80 crore has been made for this purpose, he said.

Also Read | VLSRSAM Missile: DRDO, Navy Successfully Test Indigenously Developed Vertically Launched Short Range Missile System off Odisha Coast (See Pics and Videos).

Cheema further said the state government has decided to make an increased allocation of Rs 250 crore next year towards giving financial incentives to various industries, which is by far the highest allocation in Punjab's history.

"The previous Congress government spent only Rs 53 crore towards financial incentives to industry in its five-year term and the Akali-BJP government before that spent no money at all in five years. This stark comparison shows that it is only this government that truly cares for the progress and prosperity of industry in Punjab," he said.

On micro, small and medium enterprises, Cheema said under the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme, the state is implementing projects worth Rs 120 crore to enhance market access, financial assistance, and technology adoption for small enterprises.

Additionally, to drive innovation and competitiveness, Punjab is facilitating the establishment of Technology Extension Centers (TEC) in key industrial hubs, including Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga, Patiala, and S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), he said.

The FM proposed a budgetary allocation of Rs 3,426 crore, including subsidized power for the industrial sector.

"I also propose a dedicated allocation of Rs 10 crore for the upgradation of the R&D Centre and the Institute of Auto Parts and Hand Tools Technology (IAHT) in Ludhiana," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)