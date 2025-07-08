New Delhi [India], July 8, ANI: Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, on the early hours of Tuesday took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to pay homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddyon on the 76th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The X post read, "On his birth anniversary, we pay homage to Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. A truly compassionate leader, he devoted his entire life to the progress and well-being of the state. His remarkable contributions to public service, especially farmers and the weaker sections and to the Congress party will continue to inspire and be deeply cherished."

Along with Kharge, the official X handle of Congress has also written in remembrance of YSR Reddy. The X post read, "Remembering Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, former CM of Andhra Pradesh, on his birth anniversary. A visionary leader who transformed Andhra Pradesh with his pro-farmer and pro-poor policies, his legacy of welfare and development of the common people continues to inspire."

V Vijaysai Reddy, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, also expressed that (YSR Reddy's) "visionary leadership continues to inspire us". The X post read, "Heartfelt tributes to legendary leader Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Garu on his birth anniversary. An extraordinarily popular leader who brought dignity to the poor, hope to farmers and healthcare to every doorstep. His visionary leadership continues to inspire us to serve with compassion and commitment. He lives forever in the hearts of the people he served."

Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer, also paid tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the social media platform X in the early hours of Tuesday. (ANI)

