West Bengal CM Mamata Banderjee at the Cathedral of The Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata (Photo courtesy: Facebook)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 25 (ANI): With the beginning of Christmas festivities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight mass on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the Cathedral of The Most Holy Rosary in Kolkata and prayed for everyone's safety and well-being.

Taking to social media, she also urged people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"I pray to God for the safety and well-being of everyone. The warm glow of festive lights and smiling faces everywhere filled my heart with joy! As we celebrate, I urge everyone to maintain all COVID protocols. Wear a mask at all times and use hand sanitizers," Mamata wrote on Facebook.

"Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters across the world. From the Vatican to Goa to Meghalaya to Kolkata - enjoy the festive season and make happy memories! May God bless everyone," she added.

Interestingly, as the Assembly polls in Goa and Meghalaya are scheduled to be held next year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo did not miss greeting the people of the two states that have a sizeable Christian population.

Meanwhile, midnight mass prayers were also held at St. Teresa's Church in Kolkata on the occasion of Christmas. The church was all decked up. Several people had gathered inside the church in huge numbers for the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

