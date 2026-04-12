West Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): BJP leader and candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh, on Sunday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempts to win elections through "infiltrators" have failed.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that the ruling party was facing public backlash and that the political mood in the state had shifted.

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"The attempt [by TMC] to win elections through infiltrators has failed. That's why Mamata Banerjee has gone crazy. The Hindu community is living in fear, and therefore, change is needed," he said.

He further asserted that the electorate is prepared to vote against the ruling party in the ongoing elections.

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"Today, nothing will work for the TMC. The people are ready for TMC's immersion," Ghosh added.

His remarks come ahead of the state assembly polls in West Bengal, which are set for two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

Earlier on Saturday, TMC leader and candidate from the Beleghata Assembly constituency, Kunal Ghosh, said that West Bengal will "reject" the BJP again in the upcoming assembly polls, asserting confidence in a fourth term for the TMC.

Speaking to reporters, the TMC leader reflected on the public's support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Complete development is happening here; everyone in Bengal knows this, so they are repeatedly supporting Mamata Banerjee... More development has happened in the state of Bengal than in all other states... The BJP will be rejected here again... The BJP has no influence here..." he said.

Further, while campaigning for TMC in his constituency, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee will become the CM again by "winning more than 250 seats".

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)