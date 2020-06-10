India News | Mamata Banerjee Has Failed on All Fronts, West Bengal Ready for BJP Govt: BJP Babul Supriyo

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday attacked Mamata Banerjee-led government by saying that the government has failed the people of the state on all counts and West Bengal is ready for the BJP government.

This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a virtual West Bengal Jan Samvad rally earlier in the day.

"The rally shows that no matter how far you are from the people you can still connect to them. People of Bengal are ready for the BJP government," Supriyo told ANI.

"Bengali people across the world who witnessed the rally of Amit Shah today got to see how Mamata has failed the state and has been absolutely unjust and unfair to the people. The central government has brought many Yojanas and schemes for the betterment of the people but Mamata Banerjee has never allowed implementing them in the state, this shows how unfair she has been to the people," he added.

The BJP leader said that many people across the country have been benefitted by Ayushman Bharat Yojana but "Mamata Banerjee does not allow being implemented in the state."

He asserted that funds given by the Centre to West Bengal government do not reach the people.

"Even during the COVID-19 crisis, ruthlessly she has been trying to hide facts and continue to do so. There is unjust even while distributing ration to people. Other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are running around 1400 trains but in West Bengal, only for a few trains permission has been granted," he said.

During the virtual rally, Shah said that West Bengal is the only state where political violence prevails despite democracy consolidating in the entire country.

Shah reiterated how BJP lost 100 of its workers due to political violence in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with that who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan. (ANI)

