Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reference to Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva, criticising his use of the prefix "Swami" instead of the traditional "Thakur" while paying tribute on the saint's birth anniversary, calling it a display of "cultural insensitivity" towards Bengal's revered spiritual figures. In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Shocked again! Yet again, our Prime Minister aggressively displays his cultural insensitivity to great figures of Bengal. Today is the janmatithi of Yugavatara (God's incarnation in our age) Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva. While trying to hail the great saint on this occasion, our PM added an unprecedented and improper prefix to the great saint's name, 'Swami'!"

The West Bengal Chief Minister asserted that Ramakrishna Paramahamsa has traditionally been revered as "Thakur" (literally, God), and that the title "Swami" was used for his monastic disciples after the formation of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.

"As is well known, Sri Ramakrishna was widely revered as Thakur (literally, God). While his ascetic disciples constituted the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission after their Master's demise, and those monks were then called "Swami" as per Indian traditions, the Master, the Acharya, himself continued to be referred to as Thakur. The prefix "Swami" was meant for his disciples in the Ramakrishna Order; but the holy trinity of the Order remained Thakur-Ma-Swamiji. Thakur is Sri Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsadeva, Ma is Ma Sarada, and Swamiji is Swami Vivekananda," Banerjee wrote.

"I urge the Prime Minister kindly not to discover new prefixes and suffixes for the great Renaissance figures of Bengal who shaped modern India," the West Bengal CM added.

Her remarks came after earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on X, writing in Hindi: "Respectful tributes to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa on his birth anniversary. The way he established spirituality and spirituality as life-force will continue to benefit humanity in every age. His good thoughts and messages will always remain a source of inspiration."

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa (1836-1886) was a prominent Indian Hindu mystic and spiritual leader in 19th-century Bengal. Born as Gadadhar Chattopadhyay in the village of Kamarpukur, he spent much of his life as a priest at the Dakshineswar Kali Temple. He is widely revered for his message of the "harmony of all religions," famously teaching that all faiths are different paths leading to the same ultimate Truth. (ANI)

