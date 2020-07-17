Bankura (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is busy fighting against Centre and the State Governor at a time when she should fight against the COVID-19.

Addressing media persons here, Ghosh said, "West Bengal is a severe crisis due to COVID-19 and the havoc caused by cyclone Amphan. People are suffering. When it is time to fight against COVID-19, Mamata Banerjee is fighting against Governor and Centre."

The West Bengal BJP chief alleged that police is chasing his party workers instead of working for people.

"State Police that should work in service of people are chasing BJP. Her (Mamata Banerjee) goons are killing our party workers. Not even one MLA is safe. Mamata Banerjee has failed us," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed all political parties and trade unions to protest against BJP and Centre and alleged that they are taking advantage of COVID-19.

"When we are passing through such a crisis due to COVID-19, Central government led by BJP is changing laws every day. They have amended the law without consulting the states. They have allowed FDI in the coal sector and in Indian Railways. They are merging banks. The government has lost credentials, it is behaving like a dictator," she said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been at loggerheads with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and had on on Thursday accused him of being a mouthpiece for the BJP.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said education in the state was "politically caged and politically controlled" and that the "political grip was frightening." The comments came after 23 vice chancellors of universities failed to show up for a video conference on Wednesday. The governor suggested that the no-show was prompted by the government. (ANI)

