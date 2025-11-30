Alipurduar (West Bengal ) [India], November 30 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of clubbing all Muslims as "minorities" to consolidate her vote bank, deliberately ignoring linguistic differences.

He alleged this divides people on language and caste lines, and urged Indians to unite against the "anti-India, anti-national" Trinamool Congress (TMC) government."Mamata Banerjee never says Urdu-speaking muslims or Bengali-speaking muslims, she says that all are minorities. This is Mamata Banerjee's conspiracy to strengthen her vote bank. People are being divided in the name of language and caste... Indians should unite and work to uproot the anti-India and anti-national Mamata Banerjee government," Adhikari told reporters.

Earlier this week, Suvendu wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, alleging a violation of the "neutrality" principle and the misuse of police by the TMC government during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Adhikhari flagged the participation of serving police officers and TMC leaders at the Second State Conference of Women Police Personnel held on Saturday, terming it as the ruling party's political rally.

He accused the TMC of "election rigging" and calling the SIR exercise a "scam."

Adhikhari demanded that the poll body bar the West Bengal Police from primary election duties in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections and deploy the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

"This matter pertains to a so-called "Second State Conference of Women Police Personnel" organised under the guise of the West Bengal Police Welfare Committee on November 22, 2025, at Digha, Purba Medinipur district. What was ostensibly a welfare event for Police Personnel has been exposed as nothing short of a brazen political rally orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, with active participation from serving Police Officers and TMC Ministers, MLAs and Leaders all in flagrant violation of the principles of neutrality & impartiality. This event, attended by high-ranking Police officials... along with the entire central leadership of the Welfare Committees, was hijacked for partisan political purposes," he wrote in the letter to the ECI.

West Bengal is undergoing the SIR exercise along with 11 other States and Union Territories, ahead of the Assembly Elections likely to be held in 2026. (ANI)

