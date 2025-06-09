Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid her tribute to tribal leader Birsha Munda on his death anniversary.

She also said her government has named a college in north Bengal after Munda, besides declaring a public holiday to celebrate his birth anniversary.

"Joy Johar. My humble tributes to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary. It is our pride that we have named a college in North Bengal after this rebel hero. Not only that, we have also declared a public holiday in the state on his birthday to pay tribute to him," she posted on X.

Birsa Munda died in the Old Central Jail in Ranchi on June 9, 1900.

"I once again pay my heartfelt tribute to this great tribal hero," she added.

His birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875.

