New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): West Bengal chief minister Mamata who opposed Lord Ram in West Bengal is repeating his name in Delhi due to the fear of losing power, said BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Wednesday.

Khan told ANI, "She is chanting the name of Ram because she is opposing Ram in West Bengal. She is also doing it because she is scared of losing power. She is involved in irregularities in the state and is under scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, so she is chanting the name of Ram."

Khan said that she fears she will not be able to run the government so she is asking for financial help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the chief minister is staging a drama in New Delhi by meeting the prime minister.

"Mamata Banerjee's meeting with the prime minister is good, but what about the meeting with the MPs in the state? She does not call them to administrative meetings in the state. Who do we go to meet? She is only staging a drama here in Delhi," he said.

Regarding former Congress leaders joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), he said that the party is inducting leaders who have lost.

"TMC is inducting leaders like Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar from Congress who have lost and are the leaders on the backfoot. They do not have even five followers. She wants to break the Congress. The BJP is not affected," he said. (ANI)

