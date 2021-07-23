Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) A man accused in an arms case, who was absconding for the last 24 years, was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

In continuation to stringent actions against absconders, police arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest since 1997, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police party succeeded in arresting the absconder, Bashir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Khadniyar, Baramulla.

The accused has been produced before a court, from where he was shifted to a jail, the spokesperson said.

On February 16, 1997, a case was registered against two accused, including the said absconder, on the recovery of four Chinese hand grenades at Baramulla bus stand and the instant case was challaned against the accused before the court, the spokesperson said.

During the trial, the said accused was declared an absconder by the court, he said.

