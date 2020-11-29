Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): A man accused of molesting a girl was allegedly thrashed and forced to eat faeces in Baseri area of Dholpur, the police said.

"The man's (Deepak) relatives came to Baseri police station and give a complaint that Deepak was called there by someone on November 25 night and was thrashed by 7-8 people and treated him in an inhuman way. FIR has been registered and we are looking for accused," Parvendra Mahela, Circle officer, Sarmathura told ANI.

The girl's family had earlier given a complaint based on which an FIR was also registered against the person. (ANI)

