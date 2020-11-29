New delhi, November 29: India reported 41,810 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking country's coronavirus tally to 93,92,920 on Sunday. Since Saturday morning, 496 people also succumbed to COVID-19. Till now, the deadly virus claimed 1,36,696 lives in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 4,53,956 active cases in India.

A total of 88,02,267 people have recovered from the deadly virus until now in India. One COVID-19 patient has migrated to another country. In the past 24 hours, 42,298 people discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19. India's recovery rate improved to 93.71 percent, while the case mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent. Global COVID-19 Cases Breaches 62 Million Mark, Says Johns Hopkins University.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 12,83,449 tests for COVID-19. Till now, the top medical body of the country tested 13,95,03,803 samples. As per the health ministry, 70 percent of the cases are due to comorbidities. Covishield Vaccine: Emergency Use Authorisation Request in Two Weeks, Govt Likely to Buy 300-400 Million Doses by July, Says Adar Poonawalla.

Tweet by ANI:

With 41,810 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,92,920 With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,696 . Total active cases at 4,53,956 Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/JdmcMRBjm1 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 46,986. A total of 3,937 patients were discharged from hospitals, so the tally of recovered people rose to 16,76,564.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tally in Delhi reached over 5.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 8,998. The national capital reported 4,998 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. Currently, there are total of 36,578 active cases.

India is the second worst-affected country after the United States. he global coronavirus caseload has breached the 62 million cases mark, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University. According to the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, as of 4:57 am IST, the total cases around the world stand at 62,094,127.

