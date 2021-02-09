Aurangabad, Feb 9 (PTI) A man accused in a case of unlawful activities has been arrested from Nanded in Maharashtra by Punjab police with the help of their local counterparts, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Gurpinder Singh (aged around 40), a native of Punjab's Muktsar district, was accused under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Nanded police official told PTI.

The police did not divulge any other details of the case.

The accused had fled from Amritsar and was working in Nanded since some time, the official said.

The Punjab police with the help of their counterparts in Nanded caught the accused on Sunday, he said.

On Monday, he was produced before a Nanded court which handed him over to the Punjab police, he said.

No prohibited material was seized from him, he added.

