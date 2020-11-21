New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Police have registered a case on a complaint of a man who accused his wife and her family members of allegedly harassing him and forcing him to covert to Islam, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said, "Based on a complaint received, we have registered a case and have initiated an investigation."

The complaint was filed on November 12 by Mohit regarding the incident that took place last year, the officials said.

He is a resident of Prem Nagar and his complaint is against his wife, her father, mother and uncle, they said.

Police said a preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that his wife and her family had filed a dowry case against Mohit last year.

According to the FIR registered on Mohit's complaint, he met the woman on Facebook two years ago but she allegedly hid her identity and told him that she was a Hindu.

But just five days before their wedding, he came to know that she is a Muslim but she told him that she was ready to become a Hindu and was willing to follow all religious norms, it said.

He further alleged that his wife and her parents later called him to Ghonda, Uttar Pradesh, and harassed him. They told him to give them Rs 80,000 and also locked him in a hotel, according to the FIR.

