Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 31 (PTI) A 50-year-old man, who had rushed to a health centre in Palamu district after being bitten by a dog, was mistakenly administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine instead of an anti-rabies jab, a senior official said on Sunday.

Raju Singh, who received dog-bite injuries in Naudiha village on Saturday, had already taken two doses of the Covid vaccine, he said.

Chief Medical Officer-cum-Civil Surgeon of the district, Anil Kumar, told PTI it is a case of “sheer negligence” on the part of the health worker on duty, and added that a probe has been ordered.

Disciplinary action would be initiated against the erring health worker, if found guilty, he said.

The attending doctor had clearly prescribed anti-rabies injection for Singh, who is currently under observation, Kumar said.

