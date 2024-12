New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying foreign-origin gold worth nearly Rs 73 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

The accused (37), travelling from Indore to Delhi, was intercepted after his arrival at the Terminal-3 of the airport, it said.

Also Read | Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Major Contributors to Health Challenges in Military, Says Rajnath Singh.

"During x-ray of the baggage, some suspicious images were noticed in the personal baggage of the pax which resulted in the recovery of 13 yellow metal pieces appearing to be foreign-origin gold weighing 999 grams. The value of the seized gold is ?72.72 lakhs approx," the customs department said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)