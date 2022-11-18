Ballia (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly abducting and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said.

On September 8, the man allegedly kidnapped the 20-year-old woman on the promise of marrying her and raped her for three days, they said.

The accused also threatened the woman with dire consequences, police said.

Later, she had given a complaint in this connection and a case was registered against the accused, they said.

The accused was arrested from the Parikhara bus stand here and further action is being taken, police said.

