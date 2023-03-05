Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for alleged celebratory firing during a wedding at Alipur Aterna village in Budhana here, police said on Sunday.

Virendra alias Pehelvan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing his country-made pistol, Budhana police station SHO BK Sharma said.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday night following which the police registered a case and arrested him.

The firearm used has also been seized, the police said.

