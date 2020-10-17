Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], October 17 (ANI): One person has been arrested on Saturday in Durgapur of West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district for defrauding people by pretending to be an Additional Commissioner of Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The accused has been identified as Prasenjit Chatterjee.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Bypoll 2020: Amit Jogi's Nomination for Marwahi Assembly Seat Rejected on Caste Issue.

According to Abhishek Modi, Deputy Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Station, the accused pretended to be an ACP and cheated people by offering them fake jobs in different states.

Several fake guns and Identity cards have been recovered from him, the senior police official said. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: 12-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Raped, Killed in Deesa Town; Cousin Detained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)