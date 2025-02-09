Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Police here on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly duping four persons on the pretext of getting them jobs by posing as an IB officer, an official said.

Posing as a DSP of IB, accused Srinivas Kumar Choubey duped four persons of Rs 20 lakh (Rs 5 lakh each) by promising jobs in the finance ministry and the Jaipur Development Authority, DCP (East) Tejaswini Gautam said.

She said that victims Nitin Kumar, Akash Singh, Rahul Faujdar and Jitendra Singh had lodged a complaint at the Airport Police Station on February 8 in this regard.

She said that a team raided Kanha Residency located behind the Ramnagariya police station and arrested Choubey. A car with its number plate carrying 'Government of India' was also found from his possession and seized, police said.

