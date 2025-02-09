Raipur, February 9: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated security personnel for neutralizing 31 Naxals in a major operation against Maoists in forests under the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district on Sunday morning. Two security personnel also lost their lives while two others were injured during the gunfight and are recuperating at a hospital, officials informed. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised the 'Jawans' for their bravery while speaking about the encounter with ANI.

"We have been fighting strongly against the Naxalites since the time we came to power. We praise our jawans for their bravery. Today in the Bijapur district an encounter broke out between the Jawans and the Naxals. 31 Naxals were killed in this...I congratulate the Jawans for this success. Two Jawans lost their lives, may their soul rest in peace," Sai said. Speaking with ANI, Deputy CM Arun Sao also pressed on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the country Naxal free by 2026. Bijapur Encounter Update: 31 Naxals Killed, 2 Jawans Dead in Gunfight With Security Forces in Chattisgarh’s National Park Area.

"Our jawans have killed 31 Naxalites with bravery and I congratulate them for this. This is a big step towards the vision of PM Modi and Amit Shah to make the country Naxal-free by 2026. Two jawans have lost their lives and our tributes to them," Sao said. The injured security personnel admitted in Raipur Hospital are out of danger. They were airlifted to the hospital after suffering injuries at the encounter site. 'No Indian Citizen Will Lose Life After End of Naxalism by March 31, 2026', Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Raipur SSP Lal Umed Singh said "Both the injured jawans in the Bijapur encounter have been airlifted to Raipur hospital. I have met both the injured jawans and the doctor. The jawans are out of danger now. One of them has suffered leg injuries and the other has suffered head and chest injuries ." Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said that a huge amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

