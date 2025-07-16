Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested a man who allegedly posed as the personal assistant of a Union minister and duped a policeman of his money by promising to get him transferred, an official said on Wednesday

The police are questioning the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar (38), a resident of Jainabad village in Rewari district, he said.

According to the police, Kumar told them that he had a debt of Rs 50 lakh, due to which he started cheating people.

A complaint filed by an employee of Haryana Police said that in June 2025, he met Kumar through a friend. Kumar had claimed that he has a good acquaintance with senior officials and ministers and that he knows the PA of a Union minister.

When the policeman asked for his help to facilitate his transfer, Kumar demanded Rs 50,000, they claimed

The policeman transferred Rs 20,000 to Kumar's PhonePe on July 9, they added.

The complainant claimed that on July 15, he received a call in which the caller claimed that he was the minister's PA. "He asked me to pay the remaining amount to Sunil (Kumar) and said that I would be transferred. But I recognised the caller's voice as Sunil's and then approached police," the policeman said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station and the police arrested the accused on Tuesday,

"Accused Sunil Kumar has a debt of Rs 50 lakhs, due to which he would, by claiming to have an acquaintance with senior officials, defrauded the complainant in the name of getting him transferred. We are questioning the accused," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

