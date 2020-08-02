New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old taxi driver and later dumping his body in a canal in Uttar Pradesh before fleeing with his vehicle, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Vikas Tomar, is a resident of Bamdoli village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The matter came to light after family members of the victim Pradeep Singhal approached the Vijay Vihar Police Station alleging that he was missing along with his vehicle since June 12, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said the call detail records of the missing driver were analysed and Singhal's body with head injuries was recovered from Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Tomar was arrested on July 25, the DCP said, adding the stolen vehicle was recovered from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that he hatched a conspiracy with his associates for stealing the taxi which they had hired on June 12. They took the driver to Meerut and got him drunk. Thereafter, they hit him on his head and killed him," Mishra said.

After killing the victim, they dumped the body in a canal and took the taxi to Kanpur. The accused had planned to sell the vehicle for Rs 2 lakh through his associates, the officer said.

In 2008, the accused had looted a taxi driver in a similar way and later killed him, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest his associates.

