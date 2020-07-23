New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get himself employed, officials said on Thursday.

The man, Sandeep Choudhary, is a resident of Teh Mundawar in Alwar district of Rajasthan, they said.

Choudhary did his BA and BEd and was working with Hero Honda company in Dharuhera, Haryana but after he lost his job amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he hatched a plan to get himself employed, police said.

He was arrested after the Crime Branch registered a case based on a complaint by the Union home ministry, they said.

According to the complaint, the man posing as the personal secretary of Shah had called up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get himself employed.

With the help of technical surveillance, the accused was later arrested by the Crime Branch from his hometown in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

During interrogation, Chaudhary revealed that he was previously working with Hero Honda company in Dharuhera but due to COVID-19 he lost his job and is currently unemployed, a senior police officer said.

To get himself employed in any of the factories in Rajasthan or Haryana, he hatched a plan and decided to call up the ministers of the concerned states by posing as a personal secretary of the Union home minister, he said.

To execute his plan, he first got a SIM card issued in the name of his girlfriend. He then posed as the personal secretary of Shah and called up Haryana's Labour Minister Anoop Dhanak and Rajasthan's Labour Minister Tikaram Julie, the officer added.

The mobile phone and the SIM card used in calling the concerned ministers have been recovered from him, police said.

