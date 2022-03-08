Noida, Mar 8 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly mowing down a pet dog with his car, police said.

Accused Sunil Kumar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (killing an animal) and 279 (rash driving), they said.

"The incident took place on February 28 when Zorah, the pet Siberian husky of Vidushi Chaudhary, a resident of AWHO residential society under Sector Beta 2, was mowed down with a Toyota Innova Crysta by Sunil Kumar," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged on March 3 on the basis of a complaint given by Chaudhary, the official said.

The driver of the car was arrested on Tuesday from his residence in Astauli village in the district, and the car has also been impounded, he said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

