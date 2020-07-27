New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing to his native place in Uttar Pradesh with over Rs six lakh cash which his employer had given him to deposit in a bank, police said on Sunday.

Rinku was arrested from his native Padhera village, in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, they said.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,142 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Count Reaches 32,228: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The owner of a private firm had complained to police on July 18 that he had given Rs 6,62,000 in cash to his staff Rinku to deposit it in a bank. Rinku left on a motorcycle and didn't return nor did he deposit the cash in the bank, police said.

During investigation, the mobile number of the accused was put on surveillance and was traced to Padhera village from where he was arrested on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said

Also Read | OnePlus Y Series Android Smart TV's Next Online Sale on July 28 at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

Rs 3,80,000 cash was recovered from him, he said.

The accused revealed that his family had mortgaged their land for a loan to marry off his younger sister and he stole Rs 6 lakh amount from his employer to clear the debt, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)