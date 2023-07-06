New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating an additional prosecutor of Delhi's Tiz Hasari court on the pretext of getting him a doctor's appointment at a Ghaziabad hospital, police said on Thursday.

With the arrest of accused Shahid Ansari from Maskedih village in Jharkhand's Hazirabagh district, police also claimed to have busted an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters duping citizens across the country on similar false pretexts.

Also Read | Odisha: Sand Mafia Allegedly Attacks Revenue Inspector in Bolangir District Over Loot of Minor Minerals.

The matter came to light when additional public prosecutor K P Singh filed a complaint stating he was cheated of Rs 99,909 by an individual who falsely promised him a doctor's appointment at a prominent hospital in Ghaziabad, police said.

Singh stated he came across the accused online while looking for contact details of Yashoda Hospital in Sanjay Nagar. The complainant said the accused identified himself as an executive of the hospital when contacted and asked him to download a remote access mobile application and pay Rs 10 online.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Driver Brings 20-Year-Old Businesswoman to Isolated Place on Mumbai-Goa Highway, Molests Her Inside Cab; Investigation Launched.

A senior police officer said the public prosecutor followed the instructions and ended up losing Rs 99,909 the very next day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said technical analysis found the accused was operating from Giridih in Jharkhand but the money was withdrawn from various ATMs in Kolkata.

The accounts the money was transferred to before being withdrawn were registered to an address in Howrah which turned out to be fake, he said.

"Our team conducted raids in Howrah, but the location of the accused was later traced to his village in Hazirabagh. A raid along with local staff was conducted which led to the arrest of Shahid Ansari from Maskedih village," he said.

The accused had opened his own account on a fake address and the kingpin of the gang paid 20 per cent of the amount stolen he added.

Police said raids are being conducted to arrest others involved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)