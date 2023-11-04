Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): One person has been arrested in connection with multiple death-threatening emails sent to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, police said on Saturday.

The man identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi has been arrested from Telangana, police said.

As per Gamdevi Police, Ganesh Ramesh was later produced before the court and remanded to police custody till November 8.

Earlier in the day, police said that Mukesh Ambani received fresh threatening emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous messages of Rs 400 crore as extortion demand.

As per police, two threatening emails were received between October 31 and November 1 and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan.

"Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore," police said.

Earlier, Ambani received death threats via email. The threat was to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore.

The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent. "The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom, Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

