Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy met with a ground accident on Saturday at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, officials said, adding that a navy sailor lost his life in the incident.

According to officials of the Indian Navy, the helicopter met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident," the officials added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

