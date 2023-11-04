Bhopal, November 4: In a bizarre incident, a teacher of a government higher secondary school at Mahudar in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarpatan gave a strange reply to the district administration for his absence from training for election duty. Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari, 35, a teacher at the government higher secondary school at Mahudar in Satna's Amarpatan asked the district administration to get him married before asking him to undergo the training.

"My nights are getting wasted, get me a bride first," he wrote to the government when showcaused for skipping election duty training, reported TOI. He was promptly suspended. Like other teachers, he had been given orders to report for poll duty, and a training was organised on October 16-17. Reels Craze in Uttar Pradesh: Teachers Record Instagram Reels in Amroha School, Force Students to Like and Share; Parents Seek Action.

A showcause notice was issued to him to explain why he should not be suspended for negligence in a work of national importance.

Tiwari, in his reply, said that he was spending life without a wife, so the officials should let him walk the isles before asking him to undergo training for election duty. Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher’s Controversial Dance Reel Goes Viral in Bulandshahr, Fellow Colleagues File Complaint With Education Officer (Watch Video).

Not only that, he also said he would tie the knot if he got Rs 35 lakh. He also demanded a flat either in Samdaria area in Rewa district or in Singrauli. He also said he had broken his hand and was down with backbone ailments.

Satna collector Anurag Verma suspended him on November 2. Tiwari couldn't be contacted as he doesn't use a phone, but a colleague said that he has been under stress for a couple of years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).