Jammu, May 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a man in Jammu for issuing fake appointment orders to gullible youth looking for government jobs, officials said on Monday.

Multiple fake appointment orders, bogus stamps, electronic gadgets, including a computer, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were recovered from Tej Bushan Sharma, a resident of Lower Gadi Garh, who was arrested from the Miran Sahib area, a police spokesman said.

Sharma's arrest followed the registration of a case on May 2 based on a complaint that he duped several job aspirants by issuing fake appointment orders, the spokesman said.

