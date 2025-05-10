Ramgarh, May 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan content on social media, police said.

The man, identified as Sahil Ali, was apprehended from the Jawahar Nagar area after his post went viral on social media, they said.

Ali was arrested under Section 127 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for posting objectionable content, said Nirbhay Kumar Gupta, the officer-in-charge of the Bhurkunda outpost.

Locals also held a protest over the social media post, he said.

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Anurag Kumar Tiwari said Ali was released on a bond on the assurance that he would not engage in such activities in the future.

He has been directed to appear before a court on May 13, the SDO said.

